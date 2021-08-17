Blue Jays Baseball 1 & 2 On Season

The Greenville Blue Jays played two home baseball games Saturday and dropped both of them.

South Central won the first game 4-1.

Greenville starting pitcher Rowdy Sussenbach struck out nine and walked two. Drake Curry pitched in relief, striking out two and issuing four walks. Three of the Falcons’ four runs were unearned.

On offense for the Blue Jays, Dayton Oliver banged out two hits. Trey Melton drove in the only run while Curry scored.

Other hits were by Tyler Battaglia, Dominic Sanchez and Griffin Prater.

In game two against Nokomis, the Blue Jays fell behind 5-0 after the top of the first. It was a 7-4 score after two innings, then Greenville took an 8-7 lead after four frames.

Nokomis posted the tying run in the sixth, the scored the winning run on a freak play. With two outs, the batter hit a grounder up the middle. The ball hit the base umpire and ricocheted into left field, allowing the Braves to record their ninth run.

Pitching for the Blue Jays were Battaglia, Oliver and Melton.

The Jays totaled 11 hits, three by Sussenbach, including two doubles. Melton, Curry and Sanchez posted two hits each. Also hitting safely were Ben Wiedemann and Oliver.

Sussenbach and Sanchez finished with two RBIs each.

The 1-2 Blue Jays host Wesclin Tuesday afternoon.