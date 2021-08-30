Blue Jays Baseball 6 & 5 On The Season

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team’s season record was 6-5 by the end of last week.

The Jays lost two of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Jays fell to Gillespie 11-2. They had just five hits, two apiece from Rowdy Sussenbach and Trey Melton, and one from Drake Curry.

Saturday, the Greenville Junior High squad split two games.

They opened with a 10-3 decision over Beecher City/Cowden Herrick.

The score was tied as the Jays went to bat in the fifth. They took the lead with two runs and added five more in the sixth.

Dayton Oliver and Dominic Sanchez banged out two hits apiece. Also hitting safely were Sussenbach, Melton, Tyler Battaglia and Ben Weidemann.

Pitching for the blue Jays were Austin Swalley, Battaglia, Sussenbach, and Weidemann. Battaglia was credited with the win.

In the second game, Dupo beat Greenville 6-3, scoring three unearned runs in the first and adding three tallies in the sixth.

According to Coach Trevor Stoecklin, Curry threw well in the loss, going five innings. Oliver tossed the final two frames.

The Jays totaled six hits, two each from Sussenbach and Weidemann, and one apiece by Melton and Battaglia. Melton drove in two runs.