Blue Jays Baseball Notches Second Win

The Greenville Blue Jays picked up their second baseball win of the season Tuesday afternoon.

Playing at home, the Jays shut out Trenton Wesclin 11-0.

Drake Curry and Austin Swalley combined to pitch a no-hitter.

The Jays had as many hits as they had runs, including four doubles and a home run.

Rowdy Sussenbach ripped three doubles while Curry had two hits including a double. One of Trey Melton’s two hits was an inside-the-park homer.

Also hitting safely were Dayton Oliver, Tyler Battaglia, Jace Ackerman and Ben Weidemann.

Driving in runs were Sussenbach, two; and Curry, Melton, Ackerman, Weidemann and Griffin Prater.

Greenville hosts Patoka Thursday afternoon.

