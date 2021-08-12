Blue Jays Baseball Opens Season With A Win

The Greenville Junior High Blue Jays baseball team had a successful opening to its season Wednesday.

The Jays shut out conference opponent Pana 10-0.

Rowdy Sussenbach earned the pitching win with Drake Curry taking the mound in relief. They combined to pitch a one-hitter.

The game was scoreless after Pana batted in the third. The Jays took the lead in the last half of the inning as Curry launched a pitch over the right field fence for a three-run homer.

Greenville added three more runs in the fourth, and ended the game with a four-run fifth.

Scoring runs for the winners were Griffin Prater, Sussenbach, Curry, Tyler Battaglia, Dominic Sanchez, Jace Ackerman, and Ben Wiedemann.

Sussenbach, Curry and Battaglia finished with two hits apiece. Also hitting safely were Ackerman, Wiedemann and Prater.

The Blue Jays play a double header at home Saturday. They battle South Central at 10 a.m. The second game will start around noon.