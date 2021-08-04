Blue Jays Baseball Season Kicks Off August 11

The Greenville Junior High Blue Jays baseball team begins its season this Wednesday, August 11.

The first pitch is 4:30 p.m. against Pana. The Blue Jays host a doubleheader on Saturday, August 14, starting at 10 a.m.

Head Coach Trevor Stoecklin and his Blue Jays will host many games in a season that lasts about a month and a half.

In fact, at this time, 20 of the 24 games on the regular schedule will be played at home. Stoecklin said other contests may be added to the schedule.

For post-season play, the Blue Jays have been assigned by the Illinois Elementary School Association to the Edwardsville Lincoln Regional.

That Class 3A regional will take place September 15, 18 and 20.