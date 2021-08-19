BNB Wins Wednesday Night Golf GCC Championship

Bradford National Bank’s white team, lead by team captain Dusty Bauer, completed their fairy tail season with a Championship win over Micks Auto Body. This Cinderella team had regular season record of just 3 wins and 8 losses. They had a 4 week losing streak in the regular season, once getting beat 55 to 17. They were the 9th seeded team in a 11 team playoff bracket. Their #1 golfer Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen was not on the course for round 1 of the playoffs. In round 2 of the playoffs, they beat the #1 seeded team, in sudden sudden death overtime. Despite all of this, Bradford Banks white team got hot at the right time, winning all 4 of their playoff games and are now League Champions. The final score of this Championship match was BNB (white) 39 – Micks Auto Body 33.

Scoring:

Bradford National Bank

Steve Rommerskirchen – net 34 (2 under par)

Bobby Koontz – net 35 (1 under par)

Chris Bandy – net 36 (even par)

Dusty Bauer – net 38 (2 over par)

Micks Auto Body

Troy Micenheimer – net 34 (2 under par)

Jeff Koontz – net 35 (1 under par)

Dave Ennen – net 37 (1 over par)

Denny Ennen – net 40 (4 over par)

In other action of this final week of play:

The battle for 3rd place was won by Donnewald Distributing defeating new comers to the league PUB 36. Final score 40 to 32. Top performers for the 3rd place champions were; Jim Leitschuh shooting a net 34 (2 under par), Ryan Reavis & Gator Brauns both shooting net 37 (1 over par).

This years Consolation Champions are Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring. They defeated WGEL in a very close match, final score was 38 to 34. Top performers for the Consolation Champions were; Brad Perry shooting a net 32 (4 under par) and Erik Fohne shooting a net 34 (2 under par).

Shout Outs and Kudos to the Wednesday Night League comity: John Karnowski – Steve Rommerskirchen and Joe Hamel. Finally, a big Thank You!!! to GCC Greenskeeper Bryan Braye and his staff for keeping the course in Outstanding condition and for putting out the “closest to the pin” stakes each and every week.