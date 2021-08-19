Comets Football & Soccer Scrimmages Friday

The Bond County Unit 2 High School Soccer and Football Comets will have their annual Fright Night Scrammages to kick off the fall sports season Friday, August 20tth.

Soccer scrimmages begin at the Tom Doll Soccer Field at 5:30 PM.

Football scrimmage kicks off at 6:30 PM on Don Stout Field

Admission is a can of food to be donated to the food pantry.

Be sure and keep an eye out for WGEL’s Nick Ferguson at the football game. He’ll be there handing out Comets football schedule keychains, while supplies last, courtesy of WGEL.