Comets Win Home Opener Against Hiltoppers

Playing at home Friday night to start the season, the Greenville Comets’ football team recorded a 28-14 win over the Hillsboro Hiltoppers.

The Comets scored four touchdowns on pass plays and Dieken Graber converted four extra point kicks.

The Comets never trailed in the game, taking the lead on a Ryan Jackson to Peyton McCullough 19 yard pass in the opening quarter.

With about five minutes left in the first half, Jackson threw his second TD pass, seven yards to McCullough.

Hillsboro scored with 2:41 left in the quarter, but the Comets were able to put seven more points on the scoreboard by halftime. Jackson and McCullough teamed up again for an 18-yard TD pass with just 14 seconds remaining in the half.

The Comets led 21-7 at intermission.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the third quarter. The Comets final one was a 16 yard pass from Jackson to Jaylon Betts.

The Comets’ defense came up with some big fourth quarter defensive plays to hold Hillsboro’s offense in check.

Quarterback Jackson completed 21 of 28 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. McCullough caught 9 for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Betts had five receptions for 65 yards and a TD.

Grant Wilderman carried the ball 15 times for 75 yards.

Hillsboro’s offense finished with 195 rushing yards and 111 yards through the air.

The Comets play this Friday night at Gillespie. The game will be aired on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.