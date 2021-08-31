Fifth Place Finish For GHS Girls Tennis

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team played in the 14-team Effingham St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday and performed well overall.

The Greenville High School girls finished fifth as a team.

In the first singles flight, Ellie Schaufelberger claimed fifth place by winning her last two of three matches.

Katelyn Ridens played in number two singles and also finished fifth, dropping her first match then winning the next three.

In number three singles, Haley Beckert nearly pulled off a big upset against her Effingham opponent. The match went three games with the final one decided by an 11-9 score.

The doubles team of Evie Johnson and Paige Mathias won three of their four matches to take fifth in number one doubles.

The Lady Comets’ Ana Palen and Cora Miller played in number two doubles.