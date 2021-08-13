GCC Wednesday Night Golf League Playoffs Week 3

It’s a Cinderella Story at GCC as Bradford Bank’s white team advances to the championship round.

Playoffs – Round Three Matches

(5 seed) Donnewald Distributing 26 vs (9 seed) Bradford National Bank (white team) 46 – BNB (white team) won only 3 matches during the 11 week regular season, they have now won 3 matches in the first 3 weeks of the playoffs and will be looking for there 4th win in as many weeks on Wednesday, August 18th in the Championship round.

* Steve Rommerskirchen for BNB (white team) has been on fire since serving his one week suspension in week one of the playoffs. Steve fired a very impressive 3 under par 33 in week 3 of the playoffs which definitely propelled his team to victory. BNB’s white team was all smiles after their upset victory but they will have their hands full in the final round of the playoffs as they will face a very strong Micks Auto Body Team.

(6 seed) Micks Auto Body 44 vs (7 seed) PUB Thirty Six 28 – Micks Auto Body has a team that is built for the playoffs. They are a well seasoned team that is filled with grizzled veteran golfers; Dave Ennen, Jeff Koontz, Denny Ennen and Troy Micenheimer. Micks will be the favored team in the championship round when they face the Cinderella Story team Bradford National Bank (white team).

* All four golfers for Micks Auto Body played well in week 3 of the playoffs as they easily defeated a Pub 36 who stumbled a bit as they could not string together good holes.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Playoffs – round 3)

Steve Romy – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Ryan Reavis & Jeff Koontz – tied for closest to the pin on hole #8

Round 4 of the playoffs is scheduled for – August 18th with a 5:30pm tee off time Finals – League Championship Match

6 seed Micks Auto Body vs 9 seed BNB (White Team)

Battle for 3rd place

5 seed Donnewald Distributing vs

vs 7 seed PUB 36

Consolation Championship Match

2 seed L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy vs 4 seed WGEL