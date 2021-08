The Greenville High School girls and boys golf teams hosted triangular matches at the Greenville Country Club course last Thursday.

Teams playing were GHS, Lincolnwood and Ramsey-Nokomis.

In girl’s action, Rachel Ronat was medalist with a round of 50.

The Comets boys placed third with a team score of 201. Lincolnwood finished at 162 and Ramsey-Nokomis had a 182 total.

Leading the Comets were Elusha Golovay and Ryan Scott with scores of 49.