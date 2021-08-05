Golf Scramble To Benefit Mulberry Grove Baseball & Basketball

The Aces Golf Scramble, to benefit the Mulberry Grove High School baseball and boys basketball programs, is Saturday, August 21 at the Greenville Country Club.

Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Chad Nelson said there will be tee times at 8 AM and 1:30 PM. The afternoon start is full, but slots are open at 8 AM. Cost is $75 per golfer, which covers a mulligan, lunch, and three drink tickets. Sponsorships are also available.

Click below to hear more:

Nelson said proceeds will be used by the baseball team for field upgrades and new uniforms. For the basketball team the proceeds will benefit the team’s summer camp, uniforms, Thanksgiving tournament and more.

Click below to hear his comments:

The registration deadline is August 16.

Once again, Chad Nelson can be contacted at 335-4364.