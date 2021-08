The Greenville Junior Comets football program is back in action for 2021 after taking last year off due to COVID-19.

The first games for the Greenville teams are this Saturday, August 7 at Pana.

Four games are played each date of the season.

The first home contests are Saturday, August 14 against Carlinville.

The Jr. Comets will play every Saturday through October 2.

Game times are 10 a.m. for fifth and sixth graders, 11:30 a.m. for seventh graders and 1:30 p.m. for eighth graders.