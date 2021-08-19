Little Blue Crew Cheer Camp August 26

The Greenville High School football cheerleaders are hosting a Little Blue Crew cheerleading camp for those in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The camp is Thursday, August 26 with kindergarten through third graders meeting from 4 to 6 p.m., and the fourth through eighth graders practicing from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Campers will perform a cheer routine at the first Greenville Comets varsity football game on August 27.

The cost for the camp is $30. Campers receive a t-shirt and free admission to the football game.

For more information visit the Greenville High School Comets on Twitter.