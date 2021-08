The Mulberry Grove High School varsity baseball season is approaching.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Chad Nelson about official practices starting next week.

Click below to hear them talk about the Aces unique fall season:

The baseball Aces open the new season at Woodlawn August 18 and play in the Ramsey Tournament August 23-24.

The first home contest is Monday, August 30 against Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The Egyptian-Illini Conference Tournament is set for September 20, 21 and 23.