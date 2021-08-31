Rommerskirchen Crowned Greenville Country Club Champion

In an annual golf event this past weekend, August 28 and 29, the Greenville Country Club hosted its Club Championship. This tournament is open to all club members that have purchased a USGA Golf Handicap. This event is a 2 day, 36 hole, golf tournament with two different golf formats: The first format is GROSS stroke play, no handicap involved, the winner of this format is crowned Club Champion. The second format is NET stroke play, in this format your score is calculated by taking how many strokes it took you to complete your round MINUS your established handicap. This years Club Championship had 40 participants, both men and women. Below are the results:

On Sunday, August 29th, Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen became GCC’s newest Club Champion, dethroning last years champion Gage Brauns. Romy led the tournament from wire to wire, shooting the low score of the day 73 on Saturday and then was able to fend off hard chargers Mike Coling, Jr. and Gaite Brauns on Sunday to become the 2021 GCC Club Champion. Coling Jr. & Romy played together the entire tournament, the two were all tied after 35 holes of play. On the final hole of the tournament, both players were on the green in regulation, (laying 2 & putting for birdie) Coling Jr. putting 1st narrowly missed his birdie putt and tapped in for an easy par. Steven then proceeded to jug his 25 foot birdie putt to win the Club Championship by 1 stoke.

1st place: Steven Rommerskirchen – Sat 73 Sun 71 Total 144 (even par) – 2021 Club Champion – This is Stevens 2nd Club Championship, he also won this event in 2017.

2nd place: Gaite Brauns – Sat 77 Sun 68 Total 145 (1 over par) – Gaite played very well on Sunday, shooting the low score of the day 68 (4 under par) losing by just one stroke to the club champion.

3rd place: Mike Coling Jr. – Sat 74 Sun 71 Total 145 (1 over par) – Mike tied for 2nd, lost in a score card playoff.

4th place: Ben Barth – Sat 74 Sun 76 Total 150 (6 over par)

5th place: John Kennedy – Sat 75 Sun 76 Total 151 (7 over par)

6th place: Gage Brauns – Sat 75 Sun 76 Total 151 (7 over par) – 2020 Club Champion

7th place: Clint Hamel – Sat 76 Sun 75 Total 151 (7 over par)

Stroke Play – NET Division (After Handicap)

1st place: Mike Coling Jr. – Sat 71 Sun 68 Total 139 (NET 5 under par) – 2021 NET Division Champion

2nd place: Ed Rainey – Sat 68 Sun 72 Total 140 (NET 4 under par)

3rd place: Gaite Brauns – Sat 75 Sun 66 Total 141 (NET 3 under par)

4th place: Doug Fletcher – Sat 74 Sun 69 Total 143 (NET 1 under par)

5th place: John Karnowski – Sat 73 Sun 72 Total 145 (NET 1 over par)

6th place: Ryan Reavis – Sat 76 Sun 69 Total 145 (NET 1 over par / lost in a score card playoff)

7th place: Steven Rommerskirchen – Sat 74 Sun 72 Total 146 (NET 2 over par)

8th place: Gary Brauns – Sat 76 Sun 71 Total 147 (NET 3 over par)

9th place: John Kennedy – Sat 73 Sun 74 Total 147 (NET 3 over par)

10th place: Larry Bingham – Sat 74 Sun 74 Total 148 (NET 4 over par)

Stroke Play – GROSS Division – Women

1st place: Cayla Bollinger – Sat 100 Sun 97 Total 197 – Tie 2021 Women’s Club Champion

1st place: Gayla Brauns – Sat 97 Sun 100 Total 197 – Tie 2021 Women’s Club Champion

Stroke Play – NET Division (After Handicap)

1st place: Cayla Bollinger – Sat 73 Sun 70 Total 143 (NET 1 under par) – 2021 NET Division Champion

2nd place: Gayla Brauns – Sat 73 Sun 76 Total 149 (NET 5 over par)