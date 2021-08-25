Season Underway For Mulberry Grove Volleyball

The Mulberry Grove High School volleyball teams began their new seasons Tuesday at home against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.

The Lady Aces’ varsity squad fell in a close match. After winning the first game 28-26, they lost the next two 25-8 and 25-19.

The junior varsity match also went three games with the visitors winning. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City won the first and third games, 25-17 and 25-4. Mulberry Grove claimed the second game 25-21.

The freshman/sophomore Lady Aces lost in two games.

Mulberry Grove is back at home Friday with action against Ramsey.

