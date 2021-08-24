Two More Wins for Blue Jays Baseball

The Greenville Junior High baseball team picked up two more recent victories.

Last Friday, the Blue Jays beat Vandalia 9-6.

The winners took the lead in the second inning thanks to a bases-loaded hit by Griffin Prater. The Jays added two runs in each of the third and fourth innings with Ben Wiedemann and Tyler Battaglia driving in teammates.

They recorded the deciding runs in the sixth inning, thanks to a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a two-run double by Rowdy Sussenbach.

Pitching for Greenville were Sussenbach for four innings, Dayton Oliver for two and Prater in the seventh.

The Jays were supposed to play two games Saturday, but rain caused both to be called off.

Monday, the Blue Jays stopped Lebanon 11-0 in five innings. Austin Swalley pitched the first three innings, and Tucker Spratt tossed the final two.

Offensively, Sussenbach and Oliver recorded two hits each and scored a total of six runs. Also picking up hits were Trey Melton, two; and Battaglia, Dominic Sanchez and Jace Ackerman.

Battaglia and Sanchez drove in two runs each. Also posting RBIs were Spratt, Gage Glynn and Drake Curry.

It was the fifth win of the season for the Blue Jays.