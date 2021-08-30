Volleyball Lady Comets Notch A Win

After dropping their first two matches of the season, the Greenville High School varsity volleyball team grabbed a victory last Thursday in its first home action.

The Lady Comets beat Lebanon 25-17, 25-8.

Coach Tracy McEvers said her team was able to run the offense better, getting the hitters more involved. The serving also improved.

Jayden Markus had 10 points and four service aces, Claire Dannaman, nine points; and Brooklyn Suzuki, six points with two aces.

Leading the team in kills were Kat Haas and Lily Funneman with four each, while Markus and Rachel Woods had three apiece.

Dannaman finished with 12 assists. Tops in digs were Suzuki with 20, Markus with 13 and Ava Curry with 11.

The GHS junior varsity downed Lebanon 25-10, 25-23.

In a recent trip to Okawville, the varsity Lady Comets lost 16-25, 17-25.

Sydnee Godier had five points, Curry four points, Libby Reavis and Woods, three kills each; Ridens, eight assists; Haas, one solo block; and Suzuki 12 digs.

The JV Greenville High team lost 20-25, 10-25, and the freshman Lady Comets beat Okawville 21-16, 21-17.