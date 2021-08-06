Wednesday Night Golf League Week 2 Playoffs Results

All 4 Top seeds are upset in week 2 of the GCC League Playoffs

Playoffs – Round Two Matches

(1 seed) Piasa Commercial Interiors 36 vs (9 seed) Bradford National Bank (white team) 36 – After 9 holes of play both teams were tied 36 to 36, Sudden Death Overtime was needed to determine a winner – BNB (white) wins the overtime on the 1st hole of sudden death.

* Number 1 seeded and regular season champions PCI is upset by the number 9 seeded BNB (white team). Similar to last week, BNB (white) team captain Dusty Bauer shook up the lineup, this time reinserting the teams top golfer Steve Romy back into the lineup after a one week suspension and resting back cart specialist Chad “Nelly” Nelson. BNB (white team) will face the number 5 seed Donnewald Distributing in round 3 of the playoffs.

(2 seed) L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy 34 vs (7 seed) PUB Thirty Six 38

* PUB 36 is peaking at the right time. They have now won 5 weeks in a row, this time beating 2 seeded L&B/Supplied Energy. PUB 36 team owner Adam Evans made a rare appearance in the lineup filling in for injured starter Mike Nance. Adam shot a Net 1 under par 35 as did Joe Joe Hamel, these two ball strikers carried PUB 36 to victory over a very strong L&B/Supplied Energy team. PUB 36 will attempt to increase their winning streak to 6 weeks in a row, during the 3 round of the playoffs on Wednesday, August 11th.

(3 seed) Bradford National Bank (blue team) 31 vs (6 seed) Micks Auto Body 41

* Micks Auto Body powered by the Ennens, Dave and Denny, take down the 3 seeded BNB (blue team). Denny Ennen fires a Net 1 under par 35, and his cousin Dave Ennen posts a Net 36 even par in route to an easy win over the heralded Bradford Bank (blue team). Troy Micenheimer also scored Net 36 even par for Micks Auto Body who will now face the very hot PUB 36 team in round 3 of the playoffs.

(4 seed) WGEL 35 vs (5 seed) Donnewald Distributing 37

* 4 seed vs 5 seed we knew it would be close…..and it was. Donnewald’s narrowly defeats WGEL by just 2 points despite outstanding performances by two WGEL linksmen. Denny Potthast & John Kennedy both shot Net 34, 2 under par in a losing effort. For team Donnewald, youngster Gator Brauns was the top performer posting a Net 35 1 under par. Gary Brauns & Ryan Reavis contributed very well to Donnewald’s narrow victory both shooting Net 37 1 over par. Donnewald’s will face this year’s Cinderella story Bradford Bank (white team) in round 3 of the playoffs.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Playoffs – round 2)

Steve Romy – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Doug Stroud – was closest to the pin on hole #8

SKINS

1 skin was awarded in round two of the playoffs:

Wayne Baldwin – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 8

Round 3 of the playoffs is scheduled for – August 11th with a 5:30pm tee off time.

Final Four

5 seed Donnewald Distributing vs 9 seed BNB (White Team)

6 seed Micks Auto Body vs 7 seed PUB 36

Consolation Bracket

1 seed PCI vs 4 seed WGEL

2 seed L&B/Supplied Energy vs 3 seed BNB (Blue Team)