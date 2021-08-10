Wernle & Maloney Win 2021 GCC Member-Guest Tournament

On Saturday, 8/7 the Greenville Country Club hosted its annual Member/Guest Golf Tournament. 38 two person teams participated in the event. The annual event is a 27 hole tournament with 3 different golf formats; the first nine holes is played as a 2 person Best Ball – the second 9 holes is played as a 2 person Scramble and the final 9 holes is played as a 2 person Alternating Shot. Michael Wernle and his guest Conrad Maloney, from Wildwood, MO. won the event defeating the reigning GCC Member/Guest champions Cam Lauchner and guest Brendan Bargetzi, from Highland, IL, by 2 stokes (Lauchner & Bargetzi won this even in 2019 & 2020). After 18 holes of play Wernle & Maloney were 2 strokes behind the leaders Clint Hamel and guest Blake Swafford from Vandalia, IL.

The Champions had this to say after the event: “We never thought we were out of it, we knew we were down by 2 strokes after 18 holes, but we also knew alternating shot was next and anything can happen in this difficult format. We played college golf together at Maryville University which proved to be an advantage for us during the alternate shot format. We tip our caps to all the teams today, the competition was outstanding and the golf course is in fantastic condition. Bryan Braye and his staff do a wonderful job here at Greenville County Club. This is a great event, we will be back next year to defend our title.”

Below are the results of the winning teams:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st place: Michael Wernle and Conrad Malone

2nd place: Ben Barth and Chris Barth

3rd place: Cam Lauchner and Brendan Bargetzi

4th place: John Kennedy and Jim Kennedy

A FLIGHT

1st place: Gary Brauns and Jeff Strieker

2nd place: Veanne Ennen and Rick Depew

3rd place: Mark Bollinger and Reno Bollinger

4th place: Mike Coling Sr. and Corey Snyder

B FLIGHT

1st place: Denny Ennen and Gary Emerick

2nd place: JR Hentz and Adam Hentze

3rd place: Ky Stoecklin and Scott Eaton

4th place: Erik Fohne and Brandon Nigro

C FLIGHT

1st place: John Helige and Nick Korte

2nd place: Tim Chilovich and Dave Chilovich

3rd place: Brian Wernle and Patrick Stille

4th place: Chad “Nelly” Nelson and Jimmy Romack