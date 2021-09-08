8th Grade Lady Jays Are Tourney Champs

The Greenville Junior High eighth grade basketball Lady Blue Jays won the championship of the Vandalia Old Capitol Classic last Thursday.

Greenville defeated Brownstown 37-25 for the title. After both teams posted 10 points in the first quarter, the Lady Jays outscored the opponent 19-8 in the next two quarters.

Top scorers for Greenville were Breanna McCray with 14 points, Haylee Clark with 11 points and Emma Veith with 10.

The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays played in the third place game at the Old Capitol Classic and lost to Ramsey.

Monday night, the eighth grade Lady Jays slipped past Nokomis 15-12, holding the home team to just eight points in the first three quarters.

Six girls scored for Greenville with Veith netting four points.

In seventh grade action, Greenville lost to Nokomis 17-10.