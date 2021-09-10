Baseball Aces Win

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team rallied in the final inning to defeat Odin/Patoka/Sandoval 3-2 this week.

The opposing team took a 2-0 lead in the first, then was held in check by the Aces the rest of the way.

Mulberry Grove made it a 2-1 score, but still trailed going into the seventh. A Blake Scoggins’ hit drove in the tying and winning runs.

Jason Millikin had three hits for the Aces. Also hitting safely were Garrett Knerrer, Nick Patterson, Tucker Johnson, Carter Scoggins and Tristian Altenberger.

Connor Budnicki was the winning pitcher.

It was the Aces second victory of the fall season.