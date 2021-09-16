Blue Jays Advance To Baseball Semifinals

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Edwardsville Lincoln IESA Class 3A Regional.

Playing their opening game Wednesday, the Jays defeated Granite City 7-1 with Rowdy Sussenbach getting the pitching win. Dayton Oliver finished the game on the mound.

Sussenbach and Ben Weidemann posted two hits apiece with Sussenbach driving in two runs and Weidemann scoring twice.

Other hits were by Trey Melton, Oliver, Tyler Battaglia and Dominic Sanchez. Battaglia and Sanchez had RBIs while Melton, Oliver and Battaglia also scored runs.

The Blue Jays’ regional semifinal game is Saturday at noon against Roxana. The game will be played at the Edwardsville High School field.

A win over Roxana would put Greenville in the regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Edwardsville.