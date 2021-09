After winning the Edwardsville Class 3A IESA Regional championship Monday, the Greenville Blue Jays are preparing for sectional action.

The sectional consists of one game.

The Jays, 15-10 for the season, go up against Alton at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gillespie.

Alton owns a 13-1 record after winning the Gillespie Regional title.

Saturday’s winner advances to the Class 3A state tournament, which will be held October 1 and 2 in East Peoria.