Comets Celebrate Homecoming With A Win

It was a very successful homecoming football game for the Greenville Comets Friday night. They jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and finished with a 49-16 victory over Litchfield.

Quarterback Ryan Jackson threw six touchdown passes. He completed 19 of 22 throws for 311 yards.

Peyton McCullough caught three of those TD passes, while Landen Moss scored two TDs on passes and Nick Gruell had the other one.

Moss’ touchdowns covered 50 and 19 yards, Grull’s was a 56-yard play, and McCullough had a 17-yard touchdown and two nine-yarders.

McCullough finished the game with seven receptions for 63 yards. Moss caught five for 130 yards.

The other touchdown was scored by Grant Wilderman on a six-yard run.

For the game, Wilderman carried the ball 18 times for 146 yards.

On defense, Davin Johnson and Jaylon Betts intercepted passes. Tristin Filipiak recovered a fumble.

Dieken Graber was seven for seven in extra point kicks, tying him for fifth all time in extra point kicks for a Comet game.

The Comets are 4-1 for the season. They make a trip to Montgomery County High School in Missouri this Friday for their sixth game of the season.

The contest will be broadcast on WGEL Radio and streamed at WGEL.com.