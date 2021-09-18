Comets Fall Short to Southwestern Piasa

The Greenville football Comets lost a heartbreaker at Southwestern Piasa Friday night.

The Greenville High School team was dealt its first loss of the season, 28-27.

GHS jumped out to the lead in the first quarter, but gave up three touchdowns in the second quarter to trail 22-21 at halftime.

The first Comet TD was a four-yard run by Grant Wilderman.

In the second stanza, the Comets’ passing game made a big impact. Quarterback Ryan Jackson completed a 61-yard TD pass to Peyton McCullough and an 81-yard scoring strike to Jaylon Betts.

After a scoreless third quarter, Greenville went back on top with 10:20 left in the game on a Jackson seven-yard pass to Betts. The two-point extra point play failed.

There was 8:31 remaining when the Southwestern quarterback broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run, his third TD of the night. The extra point play failed, but the Birds led 28-27.

The Comets had other chances to score in the game, but couldn’t cash in.

Fumbles halted some drives.

On defense, Davin Johnson intercepted a Piasa pass.

The Comets are 3-1 for the season.

They are at home this Friday to host Litchfield. It will be the homecoming contest. The starting time for the game has been moved up to 6 p.m.