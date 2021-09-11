Comets Shutout the Bulldogs

The Greenville Comets improved their football record to 3-0 Friday night with a 37-0 victory over Staunton on their home field.

While the GHS defense recorded a shutout, the Comets’ offense piled up 382 total yards, scoring five touchdowns.

After turning the ball over the first two times they had the football, the Comets took the lead about 10 minutes into the game on a two-yard run by Grant Wilderman.

Early in the second quarter, Quarterback Ryan Jackson threw his first of three touchdown passes to Peyton McCullough. The play covered nine yards.

Later in the second quarter, Wilderman scored on a three-yard run, and McCullough dove to catch a pass in the end zone, on a play that covered 40 yards.

Greenville High led 28-0 at halftime.

GHS posted its fifth TD in the third quarter when Jackson found McCullough all alone in the end zone for a 23-yard score.

A Staunton safety in the final frame ended the scoring.

Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. McCullough caught seven for 164 yards and three TDs.

Nick Grull (grewell) had five receptions for 45 yards.

Wilderman carried the football 26 times for 116 yards and scored twice.

The Comet defense held Staunton to 125 yards rushing, and the visitors caught just one of nine passes for no yards.

Jaylon Betts had an interception.

Dieken (dee-ken) Graber extended his made extra kicks streak to 14 in as many attempts.

The Comets travel to Southwestern Piasa Friday night to battle the Birds. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.