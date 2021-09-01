GHS Cross Country Results

Greenville High School’s cross country teams ran Tuesday at the Carlinville Early Meet.

Nine teams with a total of 93 runners were in the boys competition.

Leading the Comets by finishing 38th overall was Wyatt Emken. Nathaniel Williams placed 48th and Wesley Sussenbach finished 60th.

Also running for the Comets were Michael Wilson, Walter Smith and Jordan Pierce.

In the girls meet, Greenville High School had three runners.

Ellyn Miller placed 44th. The other Lady Comet runners were Elizabeth Campbell and Kinley Grove.

A total of 52 girls made the run.