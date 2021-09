Members of the Greenville High School Lady Comets’ cross country team ran in the Freeburg Invitational on Saturday.

There were a total of 137 girls who ran the three-mile course.

Leading the Lady Comets was Elizabeth Campbell in 119th place with a time of 26 minutes and 19 seconds. Ellyn Miller was 122nd. Also running were Kinley Grove and Caitlyn McPeak.