The tennis Lady Comets had a successful trip to Salem on Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats 9-0.

Picking up wins in singles action were Katelyn Ridens, Ellie Schaufelberger, Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Cora Miller and Haley Beckert.

Victorious in doubles were the GHS pairs of Ridens and Schaufelberger, Johnson and Mathias, and Ana Palen and Alyssa Rehkemper.

Junior varsity winners were Alex Pichaske and Laynie Taylor.