Playing Monday afternoon at home, the Greenville High School tennis girls shut out Vandalia 9-0.

Lady Comets winning singles matches were Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Ana Palen, Haley Beckert, Laney Taylor and Alyssa Rehkemper.

The winning doubles pairs were Paige Mathias and Evie Johnson, Cora Miller and Ana Palen, and Alex Pichaske and Laney Taylor.