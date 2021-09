Greenville High School hosted a cross country meet Tuesday afternoon.

Runners from Altamont, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Pana and Staunton joined the Comets. The course started and ended near Tom Doll Soccer Field.

In the boys’ competition, Wyatt Emken led the Comets with a 12th place finish.

No Lady Comets finished as the race had to stop early due to lightning.