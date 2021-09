The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team hosted Effingham St. Anthony Monday at the Greenville University courts.

St. Anthony won 6-3. The match was tied, 3-3 after singles action, but St. Anthony won all three doubles matches.

Lady Comets winning singles were Katelyn Ridens, Paige Mathias and Cora Miller.

GHS duos winning junior varsity doubles matches were Laynie Taylor and Alex Pichaske, and Alyssa Rehkemper and Haley Beckert.