GHS Tennis Places Second In Highland Tourney

The girls Tennis team at Greenville High School placed second Saturday in the Highland Doubles Tournament.

Highland had 18 points with the Lady Comets totaling 16.

Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger won the number one doubles crown, claiming all four of their matches.

Greenville’s pairs in the second through fifth levels all finished in second place with 3-1 records.

Playing were Evie Johnson and Paige Mathias, Cora Miller and Ana Palen, Haley Beckert and Alyssa Rehkemper, and Alex Pichaske and Laynie Taylor.

They all beat Centralia, Hillsboro and Vandalia, and lost to Highland.

The Lady Comets played in a triangular doubles match at Alton last week.

Alton defeated GHS 3-2 while the Lady Comets won all five of their matches against Roxana opponents.

Winning their flights were the Lady Comets’ pairs of Ridens and Schaufelberger at number one, and Mathias and Johnson at number two.