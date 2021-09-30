GHS To Host Soccer Regional Games

Greenville High School is hosting the semifinal and championship rounds of an Illinois High School Association Class 1A boy’s soccer regional.

In order to play at home in the regional, the Comets will have to win at Staunton on October 8 in a quarterfinal round game. That begins at 4 p.m.

The winner advanced to the semifinals at Tom Doll Field in Greenville. The opponent will be top-seeded Mater Dei at 4 p.m. on October 12.

The second semifinal game will be at 6 p.m. with Father McGivney against East Alton-Wood River.

The regional title game is 4 p.m. October 15 in Greenville.