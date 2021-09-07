GHS Volleyball Girls 2 For 5 Saturday

Greenville High School’s varsity volleyball team won two of five matches Saturday in the Altamont Tournament.

The Lady Comets defeated Nokomis twice. The losses were to Cumberland, Vandalia and Heritage.

Last Thursday, The varsity Lady Comets played in Alton, falling to Marquette 14-25, 16-25. Coach Tracy McEvers said it was a hard-fought mach against a very good Marquette team.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost 16-25, 19-25 while the freshman GHS girls grabbed a victory in three close games, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13.