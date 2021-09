Eight teams, including the Greenville Lady Comets, will play in the East Alton-Wood River Varsity Volleyball Tournament Saturday, September 11.

The sixth-seeded Lady Comets open action at 9:30 a.m. against third-seeded Greenfield.

Each team in the tournament will play three matches.

The other first-round contests will be Jerseyville, seeded first, against Bunker Hill; East Alton-Wood River against North Greene, and second-seeded Wesclin against Cahokia.