The Greenville Blue Jays are regional baseball champions.

Playing in Edwardsville Monday afternoon, the Jays shut down Edwardsville Lincoln, 5-0, in the title game of the Illinois Elementary Association Class 3A regional.

Seeded third out of seven teams in the regional, the Greenville squad defeated Granite City Coolidge, Roxana and Edwardsville Lincoln to claim the championship.

The Blue Jays will face Alton in the sectional game Saturday. Alton won the Gillespie Regional.