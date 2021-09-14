GJHS Cheerleaders Hosting 5K Saturday

The Greenville Junior High School cheerleaders are hosting a fundraising 5K run/walk on Saturday, September 18.

Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. in front of the junior high near the office doors, and the event begins at 9 a.m. Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt.

Strollers will be permitted for those who chose to walk, but no bicycles will be allowed.

The race route is on the streets of Greenville and water will be provided at the midpoint of the route.

Prizes will be awarded at the end of the race.

For more information, call or text Coach Gayla Brauns at 618-267-4924.