Greenville Comets Trounce the Miners Friday

The Greenville football Comets are 2-0 for the season after defeating Gillespie, 35-2, Friday night.

The Comets scored the first time they had the ball, scored in each of the remaining three quarters, and got a great effort by the defense.

The Comets’ defense did not allow a point as the only Gillespie points were due to a first quarter safety.

Greenville High led 21-2 at halftime and scored 14 unanswered points in the second half.

Grant Wilderman led the offense with 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Ryan Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Jaylon Betts.

For the game, Jackson completed 14 of 26 passes for 146 yards. Peyton McCullough caught three passes for 59 yards, Betts recorded five receptions for 33 yards, and Landen Moss caught four for 48 yards.

Nick Grull (grewell) returned a punt 65 yards in the third quarter to set up Wilderman’s second touchdown run.

Overall, the Comets’ ground game totaled 186 yards on 33 carries.

Dieken (dee-ken) Graber was five-for-five in extra point kicks.

Gillespie completed just two of 14 passes for 43 yards and had 119 yards on the ground.

The Comets are back at home this Friday against Staunton. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at wgel.com.