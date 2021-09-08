GU Football Opens Season With Win

The Greenville University football team opened its season Saturday at home with an exciting victory.

The Panthers scored in the final minute to grab a 37-33 win over Millikin University of Decatur.

GU trailed 27-21 at halftime, then outscored Millikin 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

After the Blue Boys regained the lead late in the game, Greenville recorded the winning TD with just 30 seconds remaining. The Panthers went 70 yards in eight plays in a minute and 32 seconds.

Chase Butterfield completed a 19 yard pass to Seth Logan for the winning points.

Butterfield and Logan teamed up for four touchdown passes in the game. GU totaled 231 yards passing and 165 yards on the ground.

The Panthers travel to Rockford on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. game.