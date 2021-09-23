GU Hires Gymnastics Coaches

It was recently announced that Greenville University was starting men’s and women’s gymnastics programs. The university has now hired coaches.

Bill Hopkins of Springfield, Missouri will be the first coach for the Lady Panthers’ women’s program. Zach Peters has been selected as the GU head men’s gymnastics coach.

Hopkins is a former two-time national champion gymnastics coach and four-time national coach of the year. He coached at Southeast Missouri State. Since 2015, he has been the advanced level women’s gymnastics coach at Missouri Valley Gymnastics in Ozark, Missouri.

Peters was a two-time NCAA team championship-qualifying student athlete at the University of Nebraska, and a five-time junior national champion.

He was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2021 and Academic All-Big Ten for three years.

Greenville University’s gymnastic teams will begin competition in the fall of 2022.

The recruitment of gymnastics athletes is now underway, and any prospective student-athletes are encouraged to fill out GU’s recruiting form to express their interest in joining the program. That can be done by going to athletics.Greenville.edu, then “recruit me.”