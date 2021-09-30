GU Volleyball 9 & 2 For The Season

The outstanding season for the Greenville University women’s volleyball team continued with two conference wins last week.

The Lady Panthers are 9-2 overall after home victories over Eureka and Blackburn.

Two GU players earned player of the week honors from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Jasmin Smith was offensive player of the week. In the two matches, Smith had 16 kills, 23 service points and six aces. She is a senior.

Chasity Hill, a junior from Smithton, was named the SLIAC top defensive player for the second straight week.

She came up with 37 digs in the two matches.

The Lady Panthers are 3-0 in the SLIAC.