Hole In One At Greenville Country Club

The 66th annual Greenville Country Club – Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament has very special for Jeff Koontz. Jeff recorded his 1st ever hole in one on the par 3 hole #8 at GCC – it was a 155 yard shot on Monday, September 6th and Jeff used a 6 iron to make this very special shot. The “hole in one” helped Koontz win the “A” flight in the over 55 Senior Division. Jeff shot a very impressive 2 over par 74 on the final day of the tournament. Jeff said this after retrieving his ball from the bottom of the hole: “I have been playing golf for over 45 years, I never thought I would get one!! I need to call my wife & son.”