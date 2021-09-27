Homecoming Win For GHS Volleyball Team

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity volleyball team won its homecoming match last Thursday on Senior Night.

The GHS squad defeated Gillespie 25-19, 24-14.

Coach Tracy McEvers said her team showed improvement in serve reception and passing, which led to a good offensive effort. The coach added, “They had great energy and played well together.”

Jayden Markus and Sydnee Godier each had six points and one ace. Brooklyn Suzuki totaled five points and three of Ava Curry’s four points were on aces.

Leading the team in kills were Lily Funneman, Rachel Woods and Charlee Stearns with three apiece.

Ali Ridens had six assists, Godier four and Claire Dannaman three. Suzuki came up with 15 digs while Markus had 14 and Curry 10.

Honored before the match were seniors Rachel Woods, Brooklyn Suzuki, Ali Ridens, Jayden Markus and their parents.

The Lady Comets junior varsity and varsity teams also won in two games.