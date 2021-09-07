Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Results

After 54 holes over 3 days of competition in championship flight former Comets golfer Gage Brauns of Greenville won first place defeating Joseph Williams of Kirkwood Missouri in a three hole playoff to win this years’ Jan Nevinger Labor Day golf tournament at the Greenville Country Club. The two golfers finished regulation tied at four under par. Daymond Dollens finished third in championship flight.

Phil Schildknecht finished with a 69 to win A flight by three strokes. Corey Choate was second in A Flight.

B Flight ended in a three way tie between Gary Brauns, Blake Swofford and Dan Weiler with Steve Bollinger taking second.

C flight winner was Thomas Conway with Troy Micnheimer second.

D flight winner was Nick Webb with Dusty Bauer finishing 2nd.

The three day senior flights also finished on Monday. Championship senior winner was Dave Finager with Ken Brown second and Doug Fletcher third. A flight winner was Jeff Koontz with John Wooden and Dave Ennen tied for second. Senior B flight winner was Gary Adams with Alan Thomilson second. The Super Senior group played Saturday and Sunday and Rick Depew finished first and Mike Eaton second.