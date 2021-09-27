JV Aces Win, Varsity Falls To Cowden Herrick-Beecher City

The Mulberry Grove High School volleyball teams played Cowden Herrick-Beecher City last week.

The varsity Lady Aces lost 14-25, 12-25.

Individual statistical leaders were Peyton Simpson with a kill and three points, Genesis Williams with a kill and two points, and Jessi Mezzo with two digs.

The junior varsity Lady Aces rallied to grab a victory over Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

They dropped the first game, 18-25 and trailed 19-8 in the second game. That’s when the comeback began as Jenni Mezo served 15 straight points, and Mulberry Grove won 25-20. The Lady Aces claimed the match by posting a 25-21 win in the third game.

For the match, Jenni Mezzo served 16 points, Callye Earnest served 10 and Annie Jackson had six. Earnest and Mezzo finished with four aces each.

Recording three kills apiece were Taylor Stone and Madi Hans. Stone also had four digs and five assists.