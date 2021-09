The Mulberry Grove varsity volleyball team recently battled Sandoval.

The Lady Aces were defeated 20-25, 25-27.

Coach Heidi Tarasuik said it was a tough loss as her team had chances to win both games, but struggled to receive a hard server.

Jessi Mezo served seven points for Mulberry Grove, and also had three kills, three blocks and three digs.

Megan Schewe and Genesis Williams served four points each. Anny Brown totaled two blocks and three digs, while Molly Koontz also had three digs.