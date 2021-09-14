Lady Comets Volleyball Sixth In EAWR Tournament

The varsity volleyball squad from Greenville High School played in the East Alton-Wood River Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Comets won one of three matches to finish in sixth place.

They opened with a loss to Greenfield 18-25, 18-25.

Brooklyn Suzuki posted six points and 17 digs. Ava Curry had nine digs, Ali Ridens and Rachel Woods had five kills apiece, and Sydnee Godier had seven assists.

The GHS girls win their second match over Cahokia 25-20, 25-18. Leading the scoring were Godier with seven points and Claire Dannaman with six points.

Kat Haas recorded four kills while Godier had eight assists. Suzuki came up with 24 digs with Curry adding 12.

It was a very close fifth place match, with East Alton-Wood River edging the Lady Comets 25-23, 25-23.

Suzuki had nine points and 14 digs, Woods and Haas were credited with six kills each, Charlee Stearns finished with five kills, Dannaman totaled 14 assists and Curry had 13 digs.

Also last week, the GHS teams swept through matches against Gillespie. The varsity Lady Comets won 25-21, 25-19; the JV girls were victorious 25-14, 25-21; and the freshman team won 19-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Going into this week, the Greenville High School varsity team owned a 5-8 record.